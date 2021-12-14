CricketNext

PAK vs WI, 2nd T20I, IN PICS: Pakistan Beat West Indies by 9 Runs, Lead Series by 2-0
PAK vs WI, 2nd T20I, IN PICS: Pakistan Beat West Indies by 9 Runs, Lead Series by 2-0

Pakistan beat a resurgent West Indies in a thrilling finish by nine runs to win the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Tuesday, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Cricketnext Staff
West Indies Hayden Walsh, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
West Indies Brandon King, left, plays a shot while Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
West Indies Brandon King follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
West Indies Nicholas Pooran, right, Brandon King run between the wickets during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies Brandon King during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz, front, bowls during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim, center, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of West Indies Brandon King during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi bowls during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
Pakistan’s players congratulate each others after win the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
West Indies Oshane Thomas is bowled out by Pakistan Haris Rauf during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)
West Indies Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo)

first published:December 14, 2021, 23:33 IST