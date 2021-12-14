PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan vs West Indies 2021, December 14, 6:30 PM IST

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and West Indies: The second match of the T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 14 December at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a sensational performance in the first T20I on Monday. Babar Azam and Co registered a comprehensive 63-run victory over the visiting team in the opening game of the series. They posted 200/6 in 20 overs and bundled out the Nicholas Pooran-led side for 137/9 in 19 overs.

The visitors need to win the upcoming contest to keep the series alive. On the other hand, the hosts will be aiming to seal this home T20I series in their favour by winning this second T20I match against West Indies.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs WI Telecast

PAK vs WI 2nd T20I match will be telecast on Sony Six in India.

PAK vs WI Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs WI Match Details

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 14.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Haider Ali

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs WI Probable XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr

