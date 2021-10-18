PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up, October 18, 3:30 PM IST

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up between Pakistan and West Indies: In the 10th ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up match, Pakistan will cross swords with West Indies. ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host the fixture on October 18, Monday at 3:30 pm IST. Pakistan and West Indies have some good power-hitters and T20 specialist players in their squads.

Thus it will be interesting to see how the two teams fare against each other. West Indies will be at an advantage on Monday as many of their players played in recently-concluded IPL 2021 and have a fair idea of the pitch and other playing conditions.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have been away from competitive cricket since August 2021. However, their players were involved in domestic T20 competition to keep themselves match-ready. The last time when Pakistan and West Indies locked horns with each other, the Babar Azam-led side defeated the Carribeans by 1-0 in the four-match T20I series.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs WI Telecast

Star Sports will be telecasting all the warm-up games in India.

PAK vs WI Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the warm-up games online.

PAK vs WI Match Details

Pakistan and West Indies will play against each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on October 18, Monday at 3:30 PM IST.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs WI Probable XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell

