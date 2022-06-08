PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction For 1st ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Pakistan vs West Indies 2022, June 8, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 4:30 PM IST

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PAK vs WI ODI series match 7 between Pakistan vs West Indies: The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will begin on June 8. The first match will take place in the Multan Cricket Stadium at 4:30 pm IST. Both the teams are known to be fearless and unpredictable in their style of play. Pakistan possesses a strong batting lineup with openers Babar Azam and opener Fakhar Zaman in scintillating form. The bowling department will be led by the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali.

The visitors also have some amazing players in their squad. Captain Nicholas Pooran will be motivated to get an overseas series win under his name. Batters Brandon King and Shai Hope also have been in fine touch. Leg spinner Akeal Hosein could prove to be the trump card for West Indies on the turning track of Multan.

The series is expected to be an absolute thriller for the spectators as two of the most flamboyant teams in world cricket take on each other.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan vs West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs WI Telecast

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs WI Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs WI Match Details

The PAK vs WI match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Wednesday, June 8, at 4:30 pm IST.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Shai Hope

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Shai Hope

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nawaf Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan vs West Indies Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies Starting Line-up: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

