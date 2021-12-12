PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, December 13, 06:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: PAK vs WI dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 1st T20I between Pakistan and West Indies December 13, 06:30 PM IST

After the cancellation of England and New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan due to security reasons, West Indies will be the first country to tour the Asian nation. The West Indies tour of Pakistan is all set to get underway from December 13 with the first T20 International of the three-match series.

The tour comprises three T20 Internationals followed by a three-match One-Day series. All the games will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi. Coming into the T20I series, Pakistan will be high on confidence. After reaching the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup, the team outclassed Bangladesh in a recently-concluded T20I series by 3-0.

West Indies, on the other hand, ended up losing their two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The team also failed to perform well in the T20 World Cup as they could secure only one victory in the Super 12 round. Adding to the misery, the Caribbean side will be missing the services of their skipper, Kieron Pollard, as he has taken a break from the Pakistan tour.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs WI Telecast

PAK vs WI match will be telecasted on Sony Six in India.

PAK vs WI Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs WI Match Details

Pakistan vs West Indies contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 06:30 PM IST on December 13, Monday.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Darren Bravo, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali

All-rounders: Roston Chase

Bowlers: Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

PAK vs WI Probable XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

