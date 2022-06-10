PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI, June 10, Multan Cricket Stadium, 4:30 pm IST

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PAK vs WI ODI series match 2 between Pakistan vs West Indies: Pakistan managed to convincingly defeat West Indies by 5-wickets in the first match of the ODI series. The hosts will be hoping to double their lead at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, June 10.

Pakistan were excellent in all three departments in the first match. Captain Babar Azam scored another brilliant century in the last match and will be hoping to keep up his excellent form. Haris Rauf picked up four wickets and was the best bowler on the day.

The visitors managed to put up a total of 305 runs after being asked to bat first. Shai Hope scored a steady century while Shamarh Brooks scored 70 of 83 deliveries. West Indies would be expecting more from spinner Akeal Hosein who could not make much of an impact in the first match.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan vs West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

PAK vs WI Telecast

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

PAK vs WI Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs WI Match Details

The PAK vs WI match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Friday, June 10, at 4:30 pm IST.

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Shai Hope

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nawaf Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c) , Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

