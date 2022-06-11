Pak vs WI: Shadab Khan Hugs Pitch Invader As Multan Crowd Cheered Along | WATCH

Pakistan beat West Indies to seal the three-match ODI series 2-0. They had defeated the Men in Maroon earlier in the first game of the series where they chased down a 300-plus score to win the match by five wickets. Then, they kept up their superb run as they beat the visitors in the second ODI as well to take an unassailable lead. The hosts had batted first and posted a total of 275/8 and then managed to bundle out the visitors for a total of 155, winning the game by 120 runs.

Skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq hit steady half-centuries before spinner Mohammad Nawaz recorded his best figures as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the second day-night international in Multan on Friday.

Azam scored a 93-ball 77 and Haq a run-a-ball 72 — both hitting their sixth consecutive half-centuries in successive one-day internationals — as Pakistan made 275-8 in their 50 overs. Left-arm spinner Nawaz then achieved career-best bowling figures of 4-19 as the visitors were shot out for 155 in 32.2 overs.

Meanwhile, in one off incident, which happened in the 39th over, Pakistan batter Shadab Khan was greeted by a pitch invader who rushed to the ground and gave him a salute. Here, the cricketer showed a big heart and hugged the fan even as the whole Multan stadium cheered along.

Beautiful Fan moment – A fan ran towards Shadab Khan and hugged him…😍🇵🇰 #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/cvshT39y19 — Girl with no job 🌸 (@girlwithnojob88) June 10, 2022



The win gives Pakistan an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and their 10th consecutive ODI series win over the West Indies.

Pakistan’s last ODI series defeat to the West Indies was back in 1991. The two wins give Pakistan 20 valuable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for 2023 World Cup in India.

Chasing 276, West Indies lost first-match century maker Shai Hope for just four in the first over to Shaheen Shah Afridi but Shamarh Brooks (42) and Kyle Mayers (33) added a brisk 67 for the second wicket.

