PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI: Video of Imam-ul-Haq’s Bizarre Run Out Dismissal Goes Viral

- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriMatch Ended185/4(20.0) RR 9.25
PUN
RAJ186/3(20.0) RR 9.25
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriMatch Ended281/8(50.0) RR 5.62
PAK
ZIM255/10(50.0) RR 5.62
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI: Video of Imam-ul-Haq’s Bizarre Run Out Dismissal Goes Viral
The manner in which he got out was so bizarre and funny, it is going viral on social media. The incident occurred in the 26th over of the innings, when facing Sikandar Raza’s delivery
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 31, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
In the first ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, Imam-ul-Haq opened for his side in the first innings and was having a good time as he scored a fine half-century. But the manner in which he got out was so bizarre and funny, it is going viral on social media.
The incident occurred in the 26th over of the innings, when facing Sikandar Raza’s delivery, Imam steered the ball towards the backward point. He did not pay attention to his partner Haris Sohail, who ran to sneak a quick single, and kept his eyes fixed on the fielder. A few feet away from the wicket, he realised he could not complete the run and ran backwards. At this point, both Pakistani batsmen were in the same direction and Imam dived to reach the crease. But that couldn’t save him and Zimbabwe got an easy one.
What’s funnier was that Imam continued to lie down on the pitch for quite some time, probably trying to make sense of what had just happened.
Watch the bizarre run out here:
— Sandybatsman (@sandybatsman) October 30, 2020
https://twitter.com/sandybatsman/status/1322105964108021761
Pakistan went on to put up a total of 281 in 50 overs. Imam’s 58 runs off 75 balls gave his team a good start. Left-handed batsman Haris Sohail scored 71 off 82 deliveries, highest for his side. Chasing the target, Zimbabwe were restricted to 255 as they lost all wickets with two balls remaining. Pakistan won the match by 26 runs. Player of the Match award, however, went to Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor, who played alone warrior scoring a superb 112 run off 116 deliveries.
Imam’s run out was definitely one for the highlights as the video has gone viral and has attracted several funny reactions.
One user called it a proud moment.
proud moment
— Prabhakar p (@Prabhapooj) October 30, 2020
https://twitter.com/Prabhapooj/status/1322137376601247745
Another commented, “Ek yeh hi team yeh kaam kar skti hai...esse kehte hai partnership Ek yeh hi team yeh kaam kr skti hai...esse kehte hai partnership.”
Ek yeh hi team yeh kaam kr skti hai...esse kehte hai partnership 😂😂😂😂
— Thanos (@Thanos21692326) October 30, 2020
https://twitter.com/Thanos21692326/status/1322207158650335232
Ha, just pakistani things 😂😂
— Hsepeed Ias (@D555Sai) October 30, 2020
https://twitter.com/D555Sai/status/1322207128346521601
“Ha, just Pakistani things,” read a tweet.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking