PAK vs ZIM, 1st T20I Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, PAK vs ZIM Predicted XI l After winning the ODI series Pakistan will now be aiming to win the T20I series as well.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
After recently tasting defeat against Zimbabwe in the last and third match of the three match ODI series between Pakistan and the visitors, the two teams are back against to settle the scores in T20I series.
After their 2-1 in the ODI series, Pakistan will now welcome Zimbabwe on Saturday, November 7 for the short over game. The 1st T20I match between the two teams will commence from 4 PM IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second match of the series is scheduled for Sunday, November 8 and the last fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 10. These two outings too will commence from 4 PM IST.
Also Read: Haris Sohail & Imam-ul-Haq Guide Pakistan to 281-8 in First ODI
Pakistan has an interesting game in the previous series, where the dominated in the first two matches. While they were confident about the third consecutive win, claiming their dominance with a clean sweep, Zimbabwe broke hearts of the Pakistan Cricket fans after defeating the hosts on their home ground in a super over.
Going ahead, Zimbabwe will try to keep their momentum continued. However, things can often change in a match with limited overs as the game demands more display of action in a short span. The cricket enthusiasts will not be able to watch the match live at the stadium since it's being played in a closed door stadium setup. This is being done for the majority of sports event in order to reduce the threat of spreading and contracting the novel coronavirus.
In India, the match will not be broadcasted on any TV channel. However, those willing to live stream the match can do so through Pakistan Cricket Board YouTube Channel.
Also Read: Shaheen Afridi Attains Career-best Position in Rankings; Babar Azam Behind Rohit & Kohli
Pakistan Possible Playing XI against Zimbabwe: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.
Zimbabwe Possible Playing XI against Pakistan: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
