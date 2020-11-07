PAK vs ZIM, 1st T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PAK vs ZIM, 1st T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I 2020 Match 1: Zimbabwe is on a roll after defeating one of the best ODI teams in the world in their own home land following a super over victory against Pakistan in the last ODI. On the other hand, Pakistan will be cautious to not let the visitors have another victory. The first match of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 T20I will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan on Saturday, November 7.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
Pakistan had the upper hand in the 50-over series by winning the first two matches and hence the entire series, but lost their nerve in the concluding match. Zimbabwe’s win became the first victory that the team has seen in the last 22 years against Pakistan on Pak soil. Also the game’s result was decided in the Super Over, which happens to be the second ever in the history of ODI cricket.
However, things are going to be different in the shortest format. Pakistan are ranked third in the T20s while Zimbabwe are 11th. A total of three matches will be played in the series starting from today, November 7. All three games will be held at the same venue, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?
The match will be played on November 7.
Where will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?
The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.
What time will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?
The match will begin at 4 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?
The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 internationals will not be broadcasted in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the first T20 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?
All matches of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 will be live streamed on Pakistan Cricket Board YouTube Channel.
Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Rohail Nazir (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi
Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Brian Chari, Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking