PAK vs ZIM, 1st T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I 2020 Match 1: Zimbabwe is on a roll after defeating one of the best ODI teams in the world in their own home land following a super over victory against Pakistan in the last ODI. On the other hand, Pakistan will be cautious to not let the visitors have another victory. The first match of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 T20I will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan on Saturday, November 7.

Pakistan had the upper hand in the 50-over series by winning the first two matches and hence the entire series, but lost their nerve in the concluding match. Zimbabwe’s win became the first victory that the team has seen in the last 22 years against Pakistan on Pak soil. Also the game’s result was decided in the Super Over, which happens to be the second ever in the history of ODI cricket.

However, things are going to be different in the shortest format. Pakistan are ranked third in the T20s while Zimbabwe are 11th. A total of three matches will be played in the series starting from today, November 7. All three games will be held at the same venue, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

When will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The match will be played on November 7.

Where will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?

The match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 internationals will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the first T20 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?

All matches of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 will be live streamed on Pakistan Cricket Board YouTube Channel.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Rohail Nazir (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Brian Chari, Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani