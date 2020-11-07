PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Best Picks / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Captain / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Cricketnext Staff Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
Pakistan will welcome Zimbabwe in the first match of three match T20I series on Saturday, November 7. The other two matches are scheduled for Sunday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 10. All these matches will be played in a closed stadium. This implies that no person in the audience will be allowed by the authorities.
1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will commence from 4:00 PM IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Since this is the first match of the series both the teams will be willing to start their campaign on a positive note, setting the momentum for future games.
Also Read: Aleem Dar Creates Record for Most ODIs as an On-Field Umpire
PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming
The fixture will not be broadcasted on Television in India. Those willing to watch the match can live stream it on Pakistan Cricket Board YouTube Channel.
PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score / Scorecard
PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match Details
November 7 - 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe captain: Babar Azam
1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe vice-captain: Sean Williams
1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe wicket keeper: Brendan Taylor
1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe batsmen: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Craig Ervine
1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe all-rounders: Shadab Khan, Sean Williams, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed
1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
Also Read: Chance for Babar Azam to Regain Top Spot in T20Is
PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan playing 11 against Zimbabwe: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I, Zimbabwe playing 11 against Pakistan: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking