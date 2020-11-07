PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Predictions, 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Best Picks / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Captain / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Pakistan will welcome Zimbabwe in the first match of three match T20I series on Saturday, November 7. The other two matches are scheduled for Sunday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 10. All these matches will be played in a closed stadium. This implies that no person in the audience will be allowed by the authorities.

1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will commence from 4:00 PM IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Since this is the first match of the series both the teams will be willing to start their campaign on a positive note, setting the momentum for future games.

Also Read: Aleem Dar Creates Record for Most ODIs as an On-Field Umpire

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming

The fixture will not be broadcasted on Television in India. Those willing to watch the match can live stream it on Pakistan Cricket Board YouTube Channel.

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match Details

November 7 - 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe captain: Babar Azam

1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe vice-captain: Sean Williams

1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe wicket keeper: Brendan Taylor

1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe batsmen: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Craig Ervine

1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe all-rounders: Shadab Khan, Sean Williams, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed

1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

Also Read: Chance for Babar Azam to Regain Top Spot in T20Is

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Pakistan playing 11 against Zimbabwe: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I, Zimbabwe playing 11 against Pakistan: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani