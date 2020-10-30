- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuMatch Ended172/5(20.0) RR 8.6
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Predictions, First ODI 2020 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Best Picks / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Captain / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
After a disappointing defeat against England, team Pakistan is all set for another ODI series against Zimbabwe. The three-match Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2020 will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. Friday, October 30 will hold the first match of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2020.
There is no doubt about the fact that both the teams have a pretty balanced playing XI on their sides. Pakistan team have been in regular practise, with many of the players being a part of the recently concluded National T20 Cup 2020.
Babar Azam- will be heading team Pakistan in the ODI for the first time in the capacity of a captain. The skipper looks hopeful with the composition of his team and is positive about dominating the series 3-0 against Zimbabwe.
The visitors have reached Pakistan and completed their quarantine period. The team have guidance of veteran players like Sean Williams, Brendon Taylor and Sikandar Raza. For Pakistan, vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first ODI due to his injury, while Usman Qadir might make his ODI debut today.
PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Match Details
October 30 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming
The matches of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 ODI series would be telecasted live by Sony Six and Sony ESPN. The live streaming would also become available on the SonyLiv app.
PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Live Score/Scorecard
First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe captain: Babar Azam
First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman
First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe wicketkeeper: Brendan Taylor
First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq
First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe all-rounders: Sean Williams, Imad Wasim, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza
First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe bowlers: Usmar Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz
PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan playing 11 against Zimbabwe: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf
PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Zimbabwe playing 11 against Pakistan: Chamu Chibhabha (C), Richmond Mutumbami, Brendan Taylor(WK), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani/Carl Mumba, Tendai Chatara
