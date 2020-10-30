PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Predictions, First ODI 2020 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Best Picks / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Captain / PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After a disappointing defeat against England, team Pakistan is all set for another ODI series against Zimbabwe. The three-match Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI Series 2020 will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. Friday, October 30 will hold the first match of the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

There is no doubt about the fact that both the teams have a pretty balanced playing XI on their sides. Pakistan team have been in regular practise, with many of the players being a part of the recently concluded National T20 Cup 2020.

Babar Azam- will be heading team Pakistan in the ODI for the first time in the capacity of a captain. The skipper looks hopeful with the composition of his team and is positive about dominating the series 3-0 against Zimbabwe.

The visitors have reached Pakistan and completed their quarantine period. The team have guidance of veteran players like Sean Williams, Brendon Taylor and Sikandar Raza. For Pakistan, vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first ODI due to his injury, while Usman Qadir might make his ODI debut today.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Match Details

October 30 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming

The matches of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 ODI series would be telecasted live by Sony Six and Sony ESPN. The live streaming would also become available on the SonyLiv app.

PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe captain: Babar Azam

First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe wicketkeeper: Brendan Taylor

First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq

First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe all-rounders: Sean Williams, Imad Wasim, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza

First ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe bowlers: Usmar Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz

PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Pakistan playing 11 against Zimbabwe: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf

PAK vs ZIM First ODI 2020, Zimbabwe playing 11 against Pakistan: Chamu Chibhabha (C), Richmond Mutumbami, Brendan Taylor(WK), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani/Carl Mumba, Tendai Chatara