PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Predictions, Match 3 of ODI Series 2020 Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Zimbabwe’s ODI 2020 tour to Pakistan will come to end today as the teams will play the final ODI match of the three-match series. The hosts ruled the second ODI against Zimbabwe with a 6-wicket victory. While the team’s performance in the opening match of the ODI series Pakistan vs Zimbabwe was a little shaky, they made up for it in the second match of the series. In today’s concluding match, the team will be eyeing at a clean sweep.

There has been some major changes in the playing XI for Pakistan, with the likes of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez being omitted, players like Haider Ali and Haris Rauf have made their debuts. A new face in the third match to be played on Tuesday will be Khushdil Shah.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, need some serious introspection for their team. Their middle order needs to see some faces and the team do not seem to have any replacements as of now. Apart from a strong middle order, the team also lack pace and swing bowlers.

The third match of the three match ODI series Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium at 12.30pm. Pakistan already have a lead of two wins in the series.

PAK vs ZIM Third ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Match Details

November 3 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs ZIM Third ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming

The matches of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 ODI series would be telecasted live by Sony Six and Sony ESPN. The live streaming would also become available on the SonyLiv app.

PAK vs ZIM Third ODI 2020, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Live Score/Scorecard

Third ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Third ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe captain: Babar Azam

Third ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi

Third ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe wicketkeeper: Brendan Taylor

Third ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali

Third ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe all-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed

Third ODI 2020 PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Kings XI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe bowlers: Tendai Chisoro, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz

PAK vs ZIM Third ODI 2020, Pakistan playing 11 against Zimbabwe: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Musa Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz

PAK vs ZIM Third ODI 2020, Zimbabwe playing 11 against Pakistan: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brian Chari, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani