PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Predictions, ODI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Pakistan will welcome Zimbabwe in the second fixture of three-match ODI series on Sunday, November 1. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The hosts Pakistan, who defeated Zimbabwe by 26 runs in the first match, will be eyeing to seal the home series in their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to produce a clinical performance and aim for an equalizer.

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will kick-off at 12:30 Indian Standard Time (IST).

2nd ODI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the Pakistan Cricket Association Youtube channel.

PAK vs ZIM ODI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score / Scorecard

2nd ODI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Match Details

November 1 - 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM Dream11 team for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe:

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe captain: Shaheen Afridi

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe vice-captain: Brendan Taylor

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe wicket keeper: Brendan Taylor

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe batsmen: Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Craig Ervine

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe all rounders: Imad Wasim, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Blessing Muzarabani

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM, Pakistan Playing XI against Zimbabwe: Imam ul Haq, Abid Ali/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf.

2nd ODI PAK vs ZIM, Zimbabwe Playing XI against Pakistan: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Carl Mumba.