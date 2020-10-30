PAK vs ZIM, First ODI match Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

The three match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe holds significance as these games will fall under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, considered a pathway to the 2023 World Cup.

PAK vs ZIM, First ODI match, Predicted XIs: Both the teams will be trying to win the series as these ODI games fall under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, First ODI Match, Predicted XIs: Pakistan will be locking horns with Zimbabwe today in the first ODI of three match series. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first ODI game will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. All the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take place at the same stadium.

Rawalpindi Stadium is hosting the first ODI in 14 years. Last time, the ground witnessed an ODI between India and Pakistan. In this match, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh powered the visitors to a seven-wicket victory.

The ground recently hosted matches of National T20 Cup 2020. Twenty three ODIs have been played at this venue, out of which, team batting first has won 10 times, while side bowling first has won 11 times. Two matches were abandoned.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The three match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe holds significance as these games will fall under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, considered a pathway to the 2023 World Cup.

Some Pakistan players like Abid Ali and Shaheen Afridi performed well in the National T20 Cup 2020. So they are expected to continue their form. Besides, Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam is considered one of the best batsmen in the contemporary times. Azam will also be trying to lead his team to victory after facing defeats at the hands of England a few months ago.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s team also looks balanced as they have a good middle order and a decent bowling line-up. Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere have the potential to give a tough time to the hosts.

It is to be seen how things will play out when Pakistan and Zimbabwe face each other in the first ODI.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Chamu Chibhabha, Richmond Mutumbami, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani or Carl Mumba and Tendai Chatara