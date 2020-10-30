PAK vs ZIM, First ODI, Rawalpindi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI series

It will be a sunny day in Rawalpindi and will remain so throughout the duration of the ODI series. The maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius.

PAK vs ZIM, First ODI, Rawalpindi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report l After a prolonged break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pakistan cricket team will gear up to mark their return to international cricket as they set to clash with Zimbabwe in a limited overs series in Rawalpindi. The brief tour comprises three ODIs and three T20Is which will commence on October 30, 2020, and all the matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It will be a sunny day in Rawalpindi and will remain so throughout the duration of the ODI series. The maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius and there are no chances of rain in Rawalpindi. With an early start, dew shouldn't be a factor either.

PAK vs ZIM, First ODI, Rawalpindi Pitch Report

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is set to host its first ODI match in over a decade. The last completed match at this venue was between Asian arch rivals India and Pakistan. India chased 266 runs to register a win over the hosts with seven wickets in hand. The West Indies team was scheduled to lock horns with the home side here in 2006-07, but the match was abandoned.

The pitch at Rawalpindi assists both batsmen and seamers. However, the pitch looked good in the recently concluded National T20 cup which saw many high-scoring contests. The teams batting second were successful in those matches. During the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Cup, the average first innings score at this venue was 319 out of 11 games, with the lowest being 269. In the last 11 outings, seven teams have scored 300 plus total batting first.

Pakistan might seem to be the favourites with the home advantage, however, Zimbabwe have the capability to upset opponent teams, which they have done time and again. While Pakistan haven’t played an ODI in 13 months, Zimbabwe did participate in a three-match series against Bangladesh in March 2020.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe First ODI Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first ODI

WHEN: October 30 at 12.30 pm, IST

WHERE: Rawalpindi cricket Stadium

TELECAST: Sony Six

LIVE STREAMING: Jio TV and SonyLiv app

