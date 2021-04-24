PAK vs ZIM T20I: Arshad Iqbal's Bouncer Smashes Batsman's Helmet in Two

Pakistan and Zimbabwe locked horns on Friday, April 23, in the second match of the T20I series after the former bagged a victory by 11 runs in the opener. The Babar Azam-led side was looking to make a repeat, settling to bowl first at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The visitors managed to restrict the Zimbabwe side to a meager 118/9, but the real thrill of the evening came when debutant pacer Arshad Iqbal stepped up to bowl— and promptly smashed Zimbabwe’s Tinashe Kamunhukamwe’s helmet in two halves.

Those dreadlocks surely saved Kamunhukamwe from potential concussion after getting hit by an Arshad Iqbal bouncer 😂 #ZIMvPAK @ZimCricketv #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/3n6oxjVn8K — Kudakwashe (@kudaville) April 23, 2021

The unplayable bouncer proved to be deadly when Kamunhukamwe, who went in for a pull, ended up ducking for cover once the fervent ball rattled his helmet. The African managed to remain unharmed throughout the endeavor, if not a little fazed by the turn of events that led to the on-field umpire, as well as some Pakistani fielders to rush in and check on him.

Pakistan rounded up a disappointing 99 runs in 19.5 overs, losing to the Zimbabwe side by a difference of 19 runs. While Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Azir each took two wickets on the bowling front, the batting turned out insufficient as the side secured less than they’d managed to restrict Zimbabwe’s side to. Captain Babar Azam smashed five fours and ended his leg of the innings with 41 off 45 balls, followed up by Danish Aziz’s 22 off 24 balls.

On the other end, Zimbabwe’s Luke Jongwe claimed a brilliant 4 for 18 in a move that allowed the hosts to dismantle Pakistan’s batting line-up with ease.

With the series now leveled to 1-1, Azam said, “We played poor cricket in the batting department. Credit to Zimbabwe for playing good cricket. The surface was stopping a bit and was two-paced. But it’s no excuse, we’re professionals and need to deal with it. Hopefully we will come back strong in the next game.”

The T20I final is set to take place on Sunday, April 25.

