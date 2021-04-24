PAK vs ZIM T20I: Twitter Overflows With Memes As Zimbabwe Crushes Pakistan

Zimbabwe’s first ever victory against Pakistan in the T20I format came in the form of a 119-run lead for the hosts as Pakistan was restricted to 99. Despite captain Babar Azam’s 41 off 45 balls, the side could move only in a slow crawl up as Zimbabwe took the lead. Only two other players were able to push the scorecard to double digits, leaving netizens to express a multitude of reactions on Twitter. Pakistan fans, especially, were disheartened by their side’s loss, but fans from all across the globe united and took the opportunity to flood the site with memes over the match outcome.

Watch the tweets unroll below:

Pakistani batting line-up against Zimbabwe in today’s match 😂😂#PakvsZim pic.twitter.com/4JttNrt285 — Kamran //کامران انصاری (@MkaAnsari__) April 23, 2021

Asif Ali walking back to the pavilion after scoring a duck #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/VCwlFjd9Ub — Ramiya 🙂 (@Yeh_tu_hoga) April 23, 2021

Pakistan chose to bat first and restricted the Zimbabwe side to 118/9, with Tinashe Kamunhukamwe taking the most runs by securing 34 off 40 balls as Zimbabwe’s top-scorer. Pakistani bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz picked up two wickets each, with all other wickets being picked up by five other bowlers.

Luke Jongwe on the Zimbabwe’s end bowled remarkably taking four stellar wickets, including captain Babar Azam’s wicket, helping the hosts solidify their first-time T20I victory against Pakistan. Jongwe went on to win ‘Man of the Match’ for the game, leveling the series to 1-1.

With regards to the loss, Azam said, “We played poor cricket in the batting department. Credit to Zimbabwe for playing good cricket. The surface was stopping a bit and was two-paced. But it’s no excuse, we’re professionals and need to deal with it. Hopefully we will come back strong in the next game.”

The T20I final is set to take place on Sunday, April 25.

