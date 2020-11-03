PAK vs ZIM, Third ODI Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third ODI: Check PAK vs ZIM match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third ODI: After securing two back-to-wins in the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe , team Pakistan will look forward to claim the clean sweep as the teams step for the third match on November 3. The third match of the three match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium in Pakistan at 12.30pm IST.

Babar Azam led Pakistan have introduced some new faces in the series and Khushdil Shah will be one of them, joining his team for the third match today. The team have also included Abdullah Shafique, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar and young pacer Mohammad Hasnain in the team squad for the third match. This will make the ODI debut for Shafique. The three new players have been replaced for Imad Wasim, Abid Ali and Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe, on their end, need some serious changes at this point of time. The team have been relying on their veteran squad. Both the batting middle order and bowling line-up need new introductions.

After concluding the ODI series, the teams will be moving on to the T20 series, scheduled to start from November 7.

When will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match 3 of ODI series will be played on November 3.

Where will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

What time will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?

The match will begin at 12.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast on Sony Six.

How do I watch live streaming of the third ODI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be live-streamed on Jio TV and Sony Liv app.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Musa Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brian Chari, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani