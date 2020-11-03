PAK vs ZIM, Third ODI Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
BLR
DEL154/4(20.0) RR 7.6
Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
KOL
RAJ131/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PAK vs ZIM, Third ODI Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third ODI: Check PAK vs ZIM match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 3, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third ODI: After securing two back-to-wins in the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe , team Pakistan will look forward to claim the clean sweep as the teams step for the third match on November 3. The third match of the three match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium in Pakistan at 12.30pm IST.
Babar Azam led Pakistan have introduced some new faces in the series and Khushdil Shah will be one of them, joining his team for the third match today. The team have also included Abdullah Shafique, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar and young pacer Mohammad Hasnain in the team squad for the third match. This will make the ODI debut for Shafique. The three new players have been replaced for Imad Wasim, Abid Ali and Haris Rauf.
Zimbabwe, on their end, need some serious changes at this point of time. The team have been relying on their veteran squad. Both the batting middle order and bowling line-up need new introductions.
After concluding the ODI series, the teams will be moving on to the T20 series, scheduled to start from November 7.
When will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?
The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match 3 of ODI series will be played on November 3.
Where will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?
The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.
What time will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?
The match will begin at 12.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?
The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast on Sony Six.
How do I watch live streaming of the third ODI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?
The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be live-streamed on Jio TV and Sony Liv app.
Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Musa Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz
Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brian Chari, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking