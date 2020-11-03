CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

PAK vs ZIM, Third ODI Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third ODI: Check PAK vs ZIM match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

PAK vs ZIM, Third ODI Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe third ODI: After securing two back-to-wins in the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe , team Pakistan will look forward to claim the clean sweep as the teams step for the third match on November 3. The third match of the three match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium in Pakistan at 12.30pm IST.

Babar Azam led Pakistan have introduced some new faces in the series and Khushdil Shah will be one of them, joining his team for the third match today. The team have also included Abdullah Shafique, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar and young pacer Mohammad Hasnain in the team squad for the third match. This will make the ODI debut for Shafique. The three new players have been replaced for Imad Wasim, Abid Ali and Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe, on their end, need some serious changes at this point of time. The team have been relying on their veteran squad. Both the batting middle order and bowling line-up need new introductions.

After concluding the ODI series, the teams will be moving on to the T20 series, scheduled to start from November 7.

Also Read: Pakistan Shifts T20Is Against Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi Due to Poor Air Quality in Lahore

When will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match 3 of ODI series will be played on November 3.

Where will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe be played?

The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

What time will the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe begin?

The match will begin at 12.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be broadcast on Sony Six.

How do I watch live streaming of the third ODI Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match?

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be live-streamed on Jio TV and Sony Liv app.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Musa Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Donald Tiripano, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brian Chari, Wesley Madhevere, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches