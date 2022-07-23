PAK-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Pakistan Women vs Australia Women, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for today's Ireland T20I Tri-Series match 5, July 23, 8:30 pm IST

PAK-W VS AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PAK-W VS AU-W Ireland T20I Tri-Series match 5 between Pakistan Women vs Australia Women: In the women’s T20I tri-series, Australia Women (AU-W) will clash against the Pakistan Women (PAK-W) at the Bready Cricket Club on Saturday, July 23.

Australia Women have been absolutely dominant and are clear favorites to take home the series. The Southern Stars are unblemished in the competition so far, having won two of their three games. They defeated Ireland in consecutive games and will be eyeing another win against Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan’s opening match against Australia was called off due to rain after only eight overs. The subcontinent side will consider themselves fortunate as they were reduced to 56/6 when the match was called off. However, they have won their previous encounter against Ireland and will be hoping to upset the world champions on Saturday.

The tri-series will be a great platform for both sides to prepare and find their strongest line-up for the Commonwealth Games that will begin in Birmingham later this month.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women vs Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

PAK-W VS AU-W Telecast:

The match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will not be broadcast in India.

PAK-W VS AU-W Live Streaming:

The match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK-W VS AU-W Match Details:

The PAK-W VS AU-W match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Ireland on Saturday, July 23 at 8:30 pm IST.

PAK-W VS AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Beth Mooney

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-W VS AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Gull Feroza

Batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Nida Dar, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Ghulam Fatima, Darcie Brown, Alana King

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Ghulam Fatima

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

