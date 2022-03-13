PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match, March 14, 03:30 am IST

PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women:

In the 12th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan Women will square off against Bangladesh Women on Monday at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are enduring a horrific run in the ongoing WWC as they are yet to open their account on the table.

In their most recent fixtures, Pakistan lost to South Africa Women by six runs on Friday while Bangladesh were beaten by hosts New Zealand by nine wickets via a DLS method.

Pakistan started their WC campaign versus India with a humiliating 107 run loss, in their next game they were bested by the mighty Australians by seven wickets. Bangladesh, meanwhile, lost their first game to South Africa Women by 32 runs.

Ahead of the WWC match between PAK-W vs BAN-W; here is everything you need to know:

PAK-W vs BAN-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

PAK-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The match between PAK-W vs BAN-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 am IST on March 14, Monday.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Omaima Sohail

Vice-Captain – Salma Khatun

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Omaima Sohail, Fargana Hoque, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Nida Dar, Rumana Ahmed, Bismah Maroof

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women possible starting XI:

Pakistan Women Starting line-up: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Bangladesh Women Starting line-up: Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna

