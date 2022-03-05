IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, March 6, 6:30 AM IST Sunday

PAK-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women and India Women: In the fourth match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, bitter rivals Pakistan Women and India Women will lock horns on Sunday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. India will come into this game after defeating West Indies Women by 81 runs during their second warm-up match. Prior to that, India recorded a slender two run-win over South Africa Women in the first warm-up match.

Pakistan Women were also victorious during their two warm-up games. In their first match, they downed hosts New Zealand by four wickets before Bangladesh Women by seven runs via the DLS method.

Both India and Pakistan have failed in lifting the World Cup so far, and will aim to win their maiden title this time around.

Team India’s most successful run in the competition came in 2005 and 2017 when they finished as runner-up while Pakistan are yet to reach the knockout round of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

PAK-W vs IND-W Telecast

Pakistan Women vs India Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

PAK-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan Women and India Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK-W vs IND-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 06:30 am IST on March 6, Sunday.

PAK-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: S Verma

Vice-Captain: H Kaur

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Verma, S Mandhana, J Khan

All-rounders: H Kaur, D Sharma, N Dar, A Riaz

Bowlers: J Goswami, P Yadav, A Amin

PAK-W vs IND-W Probable XIs

Pakistan Women Possible Playing XI: M Ali (wk), S Nawaz, J Khan, N Khan, O Sohail, N Dar, A Riaz, B Maroof, D Baig, A Amin, N Sandhu

India Women Possible Playing XI: R Ghosh (wk), T Bhatia, S Mandhana, M Raj, S Verma, D Sharma, H Kaur, R Gayakwad, J Goswami, P Yadav, P Vastrakar

