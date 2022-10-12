PAK-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK-W vs SL-W 2nd Semi-final Live Online and on TV

Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will face-off in the blockbuster second semi-final of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup on October 13. These two teams had squared off in a league match on October 11. Pakistan had steamrolled Sri Lanka in that match. That defeat will be on the minds of Sri Lanka Women when they take the field on Thursday.

Pakistan are the overwhelming favourites to win this match. But Sri Lanka have played some good cricket in this tournament and would back themselves to cause an upset. Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama will have to provide a solid start if Sri Lanka are to have any chance of winning this match.

Pakistan wouldn’t want to take anything for granted. Bismah Maroof and Co will be aiming to stick to the basics in this high-stakes encounter. The likes of Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen will be key to their chances.

Ahead of the second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the second Semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on October 13.

Where will the second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women begin?

The second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 1:00 pm IST, on October 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women?

The second semi-final between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI:

PAK-W Probable Line-up: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

SL-W Probable Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kalasuriya

