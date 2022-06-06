PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match, June 6, 7:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: PAK-XI vs AFG-XI dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 between Pakistan XI and Afghanistan XI June 6, 7:30 PM IST

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match between Pakistan XI and Afghanistan XI:

Pakistan XI will try to notch up their fourth consecutive win in the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 when they will fight a battle against Afghanistan XI on Tuesday. Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will host the much-anticipated game on June 6 from 7:30 PM IST.

Pakistan XI are yet to taste defeat in the T20 Championship. They have won all three games to occupy third place in the standings. The team made a strong start to the competition by defeating Bangladesh XI by six wickets. They followed it up with victories against India XI and Sri Lanka XI by 12 runs and five wickets.

Speaking of Afghanistan XI, they will be desperately aiming to record a win after losing two of their four games. With four points, Afghanistan XI are fourth in the points table. Their last match against India XI saw a complete collapse of the batting line-up as they lost the match by a massive 194 runs.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan XI and Afghanistan XI, here is everything you need to know:

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Telecast

Pakistan XI vs Afghanistan XI game will not be telecast in India.

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Live Streaming

The Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Match Details

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST on June 6, Monday.

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Muhammad Ameen

Vice-Captain – Basir Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mirwas Masoom, Usman Waheed

Batters: Irfan Sultanzai, Muhammad Ameen, Muhammad Kashif

All-rounders: Basir Khan, Adnan Idrees, Sibtain Raza Shah

Bowlers: Shahrukh Quddus, Sayed Monib, Imran Ali

PAK-XI vs AFG-XI Probable XIs:

Pakistan XI: Shahrukh Quddus, Muhammad Kashif (c), Muhammad Khalid, Adnan Idrees, Ali Zaheer Udin, Sibtain Raza Shah, Usman Waheed (wk), Imran Ali, Muhammad Ameen, Bilal Tahir, Haroon Shahid

Afghanistan XI: Asmat Ullah-I, Bahram Saleh, Abdul Hanan, Mirwas Masoom, Irfan Sultanzai, Rafiliah Sayed, Sayed Monib, Abdur Rehman-I, Mohammad Meer, Basir Khan, Mano Haji

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here