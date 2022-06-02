PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, June 3, 1 AM IST

PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match between Pakistan XI and Bangladesh XI: Pakistan XI will face Bangladesh XI in their first match of the Six Nations T20 Festival at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground on June 03, Friday.

Pakistan XI will walk into the fixture as favourites. They have picked an experienced squad for the inaugural edition of the T20 Festival. Most of their players are in a good rhythm as they are coming after playing in ECS leagues. Muhammad Kashif, Bilal Tahir, and Adnan Idrees are the crucial players for Men in Green.

Though Pakistan have an edge, Bangladesh XI have the talent to cause a turnaround on Friday. Bangladesh have picked a talented lot but they lack experience. The team will expect good performances from the likes of Morshed Mostafa Sarwar, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, and Touhidul Islam.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan XI and Bangladesh XI, here is everything you need to know:

PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Telecast

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI game will not be telecast in India

PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Live Streaming

The Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Match Details

PAK-XI vs BAN-XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground at 01:00 AM IST on June 03, Friday.

PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Kashif

Vice-Captain: Mohammed Sumon

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Anik Ahmed

Batters: Morshed Mostafa Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Bilal Tahir, Touhidul Islam

All-rounders: Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Mohammad Sabbir

Bowlers: Naveed Fakhr, Mohammed Sumon, Mirza Ahmed

PAK-XI vs BAN-XI Probable XIs

Pakistan XI: Muhammad Kashif, Ahsan Ul Haq, Bilal Tahir, Muhammad Khalid, Khalid Ghori (wk), Mirza Ahmed, Muhammad Burhan, Naveed Fakhr, Adnan Idrees, Ali Zaheer Udin, Sibtain Raza Shah

Bangladesh XI: Al AminAlias Miah, Morshed Mostafa Sarwar, Touhidul Islam, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed ©, Anik Ahmed (wk), Bathsha Helal Uddin, Mohammed Sumon, Rubel Hossain, Yousuf Mohiuddin, Md Shohel Rana, Mohammad Sabbir

