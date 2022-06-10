PAK -XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Team Prediction For Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, June 10, Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, 10:45 PM IST

PAK -XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 final match between Pakistan XI vs India XI: Arch-rivals Pakistan XI and India XI will face off in the final of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 today. The final match between Pakistan XI and India XI will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, in Kuwait.

India XI come into the fixture after securing a 15-run victory against Sri Lanka XI in the semi-final. Batting first, India XI had posted a total of 144/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka XI managed to reach just 129 runs losing nine wickets in 20 overs.

Pakistan XI, On the other hand, claimed a comfortable 228-run triumph against Kuwait XI in their last encounter.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan XI and India XI; here is everything you need to know:

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Telecast

The PAK-XI vs IND-XI match will not be telecast in India.

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Live Streaming

The match between Pakistan XI and India XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Match Details

The PAK-XI vs IND-XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, June 10, at 10:45 pm IST.

PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adnan Idrees

Vice-captain: Yasin Adnan Idrees Patel

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-XI vs IND-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Usman Patel

Batters: Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Kashif

All-rounders: Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Ali Zaheer Udin

Bowlers: Yasin Patel, Nawaf Ahmed, Imran Ali

Pakistan XI vs India XI Possible XIs

Pakistan XI Predicted Line-up: Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Khalid, Usman Waheed (wicketkeeper), Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Kashif (captain), Sibtain Raza Shah, Imran Ali, Saad Khalid, Naveed Fakhr, MIrza Ahmed

India XI Predicted Line-up: Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (captain), Diju Sheeli, Edson Silva, Shiraz Khan, Nimish Lathif, Nithin Saldhana, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammed Saadh

