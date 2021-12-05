Pakistan 188/2 at Stumps in Rain-hit Bangladesh Test on Day 2

Rain again interrupted the second Test in Dhaka between Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday with only 6.2 overs played and the tourists extending their lead.

Also Read: Cummins Reveals England Batter Australia Will be Wary of

Play did not get under way until after lunch with Pakistan reaching 188/2, adding 27 from their first day total.

Overnight unbeaten batsman Azhar Ali struck back-to-back boundaries off pace bowler Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th Test fifty before the match officials called off play at 3:00 pm local time.

Also Read: ‘It Was A Delight to Watch’- Richard Hadlee On Ajaz Patel Ten-For

Ali was batting on 52, alongside skipper Babar Azam, who added 11 runs, including a boundary off the first ball of the day, to stay unbeaten on 71.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here