Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Pakistan All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez Wants to Play in T20 World Cup, Then Quit

Hafeez said in an interview that his main ambition was to play for his country in the World T20 and help them do well in it.

PTI |March 30, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
hafeez

Seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is keen to represent Pakistan in this year's World T20 before quitting international cricket.

Hafeez said in an interview that his main ambition was to play for his country in the World T20 and help them do well in it.

"After World T20 I have decided I will retire from international cricket and just focus on playing in T20 leagues," he said.

Hafeez has already retired from Test cricket and only plays the white-ball format.

Hafeez, 39, also said he has not decided what he would like to take up after his retirement from the game.

"It could be coaching, I don't know when the time comes I will make up my mind," he said.

Hafeez who has appeared in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 91 T20 international's made yet another comeback to the Pakistan team for the T20 series at home against Bangladesh in February after the national selectors had ignored him after the World Cup last year in England.

The former national T20 captain landed himself in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board when he criticised the move to bring back the tainted Sharjeel Khan into the national team.

mohammad hafeezpakistan cricketT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more