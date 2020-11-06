Pakistan Announce Updated Squad for Zimbabwe T20I series; Imam-ul-Haq and Two Others Axed

Reports suggest that Haris was released due to an injury, while the other two were deemed surplus to requirements. This means the home team will have a pool of 19 cricketers to choose their playing XI from when they take on Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the updated squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Zimbabwe, beginning from Saturday, November 7. They will play three T20I matches on November 7, 8 and 10 respectively at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Recently, Pakistan hosted the three-match ODI series which they won by 2-1. Now after the ODI leg, three players namely Haris Sohail, Abid Ali and Imam-ul-Haq have been released from the T20I squad T20I.

Reports suggest that Haris was released due to an injury, while the other two were deemed surplus to requirements. This means the home team will have a pool of 19 cricketers to choose their playing XI from when they take on Zimbabwe.

Earlier, Paksitan selectors had already left out veterans Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir for their limited-overs squad of 22 for the home series against Zimbabwe. While Abdullah Shafique, the uncapped 20-year old, top order batsman has found a place following strong performances for Central Punjab in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar.