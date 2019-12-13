Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

53/2 (16.0)

New Zealand trail by 363 runs
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Pakistan Appoints Mushtaq Ahmed as Spin Bowling Consultant

PTI |December 13, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Pakistan has appointed former Test leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling consultant for a one-year term.

Mushtaq's first job will be to work with experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and get him ready for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Yasir had been released from the national team in Rawalpindi and told to report to the new spin consultant in Lahore.

"He will rejoin the team for the second test in Karachi," a PCB source said.

The PCB said Mushtaq was appointed as a spin bowling consultant last week. According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy with the U-16, U-19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.

Mushtaq, who has worked with the West Indies team as spin consultant and was also a bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy, will be helping out Yasir who has not been in the best of form in recent matches.

Yasir, with over 200 Test wickets, went for runs during the recent Test series in Australia and was also off colour earlier in the year in South Africa.

He was a surprise drop for the first Test against Sri Lanka which is currently underway in Rawalpindi.

Mushtaq, 49, who played 44 Tests (185 wickets) and 144 ODIs (61 wickets) for his country, will play a pivotal role in identifying new spin talent in the country.

mushtaq ahmedPakistan Cricket Board

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
