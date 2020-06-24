Pakistan Are Perhaps Better Off Coming to England, Says Michael Holding
West Indies pace legend Michael Holding feels that Pakistan cricket team would be "better off" touring England rather than staying put in their own country considering the spurt in COVID-19 cases there.
Pakistan Are Perhaps Better Off Coming to England, Says Michael Holding
West Indies pace legend Michael Holding feels that Pakistan cricket team would be "better off" touring England rather than staying put in their own country considering the spurt in COVID-19 cases there.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings