Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Pakistan Assure Maximum Security For Sri Lanka Ahead of Limited-Overs Series

Pakistan have assured maximum security to the touring Sri Lankan cricket team after reports of a possible terrorist threat had put the limited-over series in jeopardy.

PTI |September 19, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Pakistan Assure Maximum Security For Sri Lanka Ahead of Limited-Overs Series

Pakistan have assured maximum security to the touring Sri Lankan cricket team after reports of a possible terrorist threat had put the limited-over series in jeopardy.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday released an official communique issued by the Pakistan High Commission to the Colombo foreign ministry.

“The esteemed ministry is assured on behalf of the highest leadership in Pakistan that maximum security arrangements would be ensured for the visiting Sri Lanka team”, the release said.

The Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan appeared to be in danger following a security warning issued by the office of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last week.

The Sri Lankan Cricket board then sought assistance of the Government to conduct a ‘reassessment’ of the security situation in Pakistan following the warning.

The ICC also decided to review the security arrangements in the strife-torn country before appointing the match officials for the series.

As many as 10 top cricketers, including ODI captain, Dimuth Karunaratne and national T20 skipper, Lasith Malinga, opted not to go on tour citing security concerns.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals starting with the first game at Karachi on September 27 and they have already named the two squads for the limited over series.

Six Sri Lankan cricketers were injured when terrorists had attacked their bus in Lahore in March 2009. Following the incident, none of the top international teams have toured Pakistan.

Last week, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had said that they are positive that Sri Lanka will turn up for the series.

pakistanPakistan vs Sri Lankasri lankaSri Lanka vs Pakistan

Related stories

Sri Lanka Optimistic About Saving Pakistan Tour
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 1:33 PM IST

Sri Lanka Optimistic About Saving Pakistan Tour

Misbah Changes Pakistan Players' Diet and Nutrition Plans
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 10:24 PM IST

Misbah Changes Pakistan Players' Diet and Nutrition Plans

Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for Sri Lanka Series
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 10:16 AM IST

Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for Sri Lanka Series

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more