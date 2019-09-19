Pakistan have assured maximum security to the touring Sri Lankan cricket team after reports of a possible terrorist threat had put the limited-over series in jeopardy.
Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday released an official communique issued by the Pakistan High Commission to the Colombo foreign ministry.
“The esteemed ministry is assured on behalf of the highest leadership in Pakistan that maximum security arrangements would be ensured for the visiting Sri Lanka team”, the release said.
The Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan appeared to be in danger following a security warning issued by the office of Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last week.
The Sri Lankan Cricket board then sought assistance of the Government to conduct a ‘reassessment’ of the security situation in Pakistan following the warning.
The ICC also decided to review the security arrangements in the strife-torn country before appointing the match officials for the series.
As many as 10 top cricketers, including ODI captain, Dimuth Karunaratne and national T20 skipper, Lasith Malinga, opted not to go on tour citing security concerns.
Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals starting with the first game at Karachi on September 27 and they have already named the two squads for the limited over series.
Six Sri Lankan cricketers were injured when terrorists had attacked their bus in Lahore in March 2009. Following the incident, none of the top international teams have toured Pakistan.
Last week, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had said that they are positive that Sri Lanka will turn up for the series.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pakistan Assure Maximum Security For Sri Lanka Ahead of Limited-Overs Series
Pakistan have assured maximum security to the touring Sri Lankan cricket team after reports of a possible terrorist threat had put the limited-over series in jeopardy.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
Sri Lanka Optimistic About Saving Pakistan Tour
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Misbah Changes Pakistan Players' Diet and Nutrition Plans
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad for Sri Lanka Series
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019
SA v INDBengaluru
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow All Fixtures
Team Rankings