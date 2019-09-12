Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England *

271/8 (82.0)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Australia (decided to field)

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Pakistan Await Details of Security Threat From SLC as Fate of Series Hangs in Balance

Pakistan's cricket authorities remained on tenterhooks on Thursday awaiting word from Sri Lanka Cricket on the upcoming ODI and T20 Internationals series.

PTI |September 12, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
Pakistan's cricket authorities remained on tenterhooks on Thursday awaiting word from Sri Lanka Cricket on the upcoming ODI and T20 Internationals series.

Sources close to the board told PTI that till Thursday, the Sri Lankan cricket authorities had not shared any information with the PCB on their Prime Minister's Office having received reliable information of a possible terrorist threat on the national team of the island country while touring Pakistan.

"The PCB is waiting for some response on the tour and unless intelligence is shared what can the PCB say how reliable it is. Yes there have been background contacts but nothing definite has come out of it yet," one source said.

The PCB had confirmed it would be hosting the Sri Lankan team for the series from 25 September even after SLC announced that 10 of its main players, including ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, have pulled out due to security concerns.

But hours after announcing the ODI and T20 squads for the Pakistan tour, the Sri Lankan board came out with a statement, saying it was reassessing the security situation in Pakistan ahead of the team's scheduled departure.

The reassessment was based on a warning the SLC received from the Prime Minister's Office, sent via the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.

Sri Lanka are due to play three ODIs in Karachi, followed by as many T20Is in Lahore between 27 September and 9 October and it will be the first time after 2009 that Pakistan would be hosting a top tier team for such a long period.

Another source aware of developments in the PCB said the high-ups were concerned and a bit surprised at the Sri Lankans not having shared any information as yet on the possible threat.

Pakistan is banking on the tour by Sri Lanka to also convince foreign players to come and play the entire Pakistan Super League's fifth edition in Pakistan.

Gaddaffi StadiumPakistan vs Sri LankaSLC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
