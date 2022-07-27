Pakistan Batter Lashes Out At Shahid Afridi: 'Runs Kaha Karu, Ghar Pe?'

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad was once regarded the next best thing in Pakistan cricket, but his career took a nosedive. His on-field behaviour too came under scrutiny after he was involved in a physical altercation with his compatriot Wahab Riaz in Pakistan Super League(PSL 2014). After getting dismissed, he was seen pointing his bat at Riaz which made the bowler lose cool. Meanwhile back in 2009, he was also caught preaching Islam to Sri Lanka cricketer Tillakratne Dilshan which didn’t go down well with anyone.

Nonetheless, Shehzad had once again let his attitude made all the news when he lashed out at Shahid Afridi who asked him to score runs.

While speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi urged Shehzad not to get carried away by distractions and controversies and instead score runs consistently and spend quality time with his family.

“I want you to score runs, enjoy your life with your wife and kids. Allah has made life beautiful for you”, Afridi said.

Nonetheless, Shahzad didn’t take it lightly and responded to Afridi in most crass way. “I keep saying that. I want to score runs, but at least don’t deny me the platforms where I can score. I will ask you when sides in PSL want to pick me, who comes in and says no? You tell me, where do I score runs? At my home? (Runs kaha karu, ghar pe?)”

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad was one of the most promising batsmen of his time. In fact, Shehzad was the first Pakistani batter to have scored a century in all the three formats of the game. However, the 30-year-old was dropped from the national side after indifferent form. Recently, the stylish batter gave an interview to Pakistani journalist Syed Yahya Hussaini. During the interview, Shehzad was asked who he would choose to play his character in his biopic. Shehzad answered that he would like Hollywood star Brad Pitt to portray him on screen.

Journalist Syed Yahya Hussaini has shared the video clip of Shehzad’s answer on Twitter. Meanwhile, the cricketer was trolled mercilessly on social media.

