Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Sajid Khan Shines With Ball as PAK Win Second Test by an Innings and Eight Runs
1-MIN READ

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Sajid Khan Shines With Ball as PAK Win Second Test by an Innings and Eight Runs

Pakistan's cricketers appeal for a dismissal of Taijul Islam (AFP)

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 205 runs in the second innings, just minutes before the end of scheduled play on the fifth day.

first published:December 08, 2021, 16:51 IST