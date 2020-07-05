Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pakistan Beat India So Much They Would Ask for Forgiveness After the Match: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently made a bold claim about their cricket team's head-to-head record against India.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Afridi said that Pakistan's record against their neighbours and arch-rivals was so exemplary that their counterparts would ask for forgiveness after the match ended.

"I have always enjoyed India. We’ve beaten them decently, really decently. I believe we’ve beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match," Afridi said on Cric Cast show on YouTube.

"I have enjoyed a lot playing against India and Australia, you have more pressure. They are good teams, big teams. Going and performing in their conditions is the big thing."

Interestingly since Afridi's debut, India have played a total of 105 international matches against Pakistan (15 Tests, 82 ODIs, 8 T20Is). India's head-to-head record in that time is superior at 51-47, with 5 matches ending in a draw and 2 matches having no result.

Also Read: Why Compare Me to Virat Kohli or Any Indian? Compare Me to Pakistan Legends - Babar Azam

Afridi also spoke about his favourite knock against India, saying that it was the 141 he scored in the Chennai Test in 1999. What made that knock even sweeter was that he was not supposed to be in the squad for that tour.

"My most memorable inning was the 141 against India, that too in India. I was not going on that trip; they were not taking me. Wasim bhai and the chief selector that time supported me a lot. It was a very difficult tour and that inning was very important."

Afridi further stated that he never felt nervous while playing international cricket, even when it was against India.

"International cricket is not for chicken-hearted players. You need to be mentally very strong because you need to take decisions there and perform on that stage. People’s expectations are very high. Fans want you to perform."

