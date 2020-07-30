Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Pakistan Better Test Team Than West Indies, Can Surprise England: Michael Vaughan

The Test series will be followed by three T20Is to be played at a single venue in Manchester on 28 August, 30 August and 1 September respectively.

PTI |July 30, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
Former captain Michael Vaughan has cautioned England ahead of next month's three-match Test series, saying Pakistan is a better team than the West Indies in the traditional format and can shock the home side.

England, without the services of regular skipper Joe Root, had lost the opening Test against the West Indies by four wickets but bounced back by winning the next two matches to claim the Wisden Trophy 2-1.

"From an England perspective, it is a good step up. I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton."

Vaughan, who featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England, said Pakistan have quality batsmen who are capable of challenging the English bowlers.

"Babar Azam and Azhar (Ali) are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side," Vaughan said.

The series, which will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, will begin with the first Test on 5 August at the Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by two games at Ageas Bowl, Southampton (13-17 August and 21-25 August).

