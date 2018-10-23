Pakistan Bowler Sana Mir Tops Latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Loading...
Australia beat Pakistan 3-0 in their ICC Women's Championship Series but former skipper Mir was among the better performers for Pakistan as she recorded bowling figures of 3/26, 1/37 and 3/53 in the three matches.
Mir jumped three spots up the rankings, going past South African bowler Marizanne Kapp as well as Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt from Australia.
Jonassen slipped all the way down to fourth despite being on top of the pile early on after being forced out of action due to a knee injury.
Mir was full of thanks for her teammates as well as Pakistan’s support staff for helping her get to where she is today.
"This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel. I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women Championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age," Mir said.
Mir will be looking to continue her rich vein of form in the upcoming ICC Women's World Twenty20 which will begin from 9 November.
First Published: October 23, 2018, 7:33 PM IST