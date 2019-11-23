Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted their bowlers got their lengths wrong on the third day of the first Test against Australia at Brisbane.
A century from Marnus Labuschagne saw the hosts post 580 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 240. At stumps on Saturday (November 23), Pakistan were 64-3.
“Our lengths were not right, especially with the new ball. When we had the first new ball I thought we bowled poorly,” Younis said after the match.
“If we put the ball in the right areas things might have been different. But we have a young attack and they got carried away (with the bounce on offer).”
Pakistan’s young pace bowlers toiled hard but will have found little joy despite getting all 10 wickets in the first innings.
Younis, however, urged fans to be patient with the bowlers as they were still learning the game at the highest level – a necessity, he added, since both Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir had only recently made themselves unavailable for red-ball cricket.
“Of course you can always learn from your opposition also. Naseem is only 16, don’t forget. Even Shaheen Shah is a teenager.
“They’re going to learn a lot from this tour. We need to give them time to develop their game.”
Younis also defended the decision to keep Mohammad Abbas on the bench, saying the bowler had yet to rediscover his rhythm after sustaining an injury during the New Zealand tour.
“Mohammad Abbas has been a match-winner for us over the last 18 months, he’s been bowling really well. Unfortunately he’s not been at his best rhythm & he got injured during the New Zealand tour.
“So he hasn’t been bowling as well as he has in the past against Australia and England. But we’re not losing hope in him, he’s our main man.
“We’re going to have a really close look at him and hopefully once we get to Adelaide we’ll think about playing him.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pakistan Bowlers Didn’t Get Their Lengths Right: Waqar Younis
Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted Pakistan’s bowlers got their lengths wrong on the third day of the first Test against Australia at Brisbane.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Umpires Miss 21 No-Balls in Two Sessions of Australia-Pakistan Test
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Pakistan's Batting is Capable of Posting 400-450 in Australia: Misbah-Ul-Haq
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
Keeping Babar Away From New Ball in Australia Will Help Pakistan: Ricky Ponting
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings