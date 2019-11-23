Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pakistan Bowlers Didn’t Get Their Lengths Right: Waqar Younis

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted Pakistan’s bowlers got their lengths wrong on the third day of the first Test against Australia at Brisbane.

Cricketnext Staff |November 23, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted their bowlers got their lengths wrong on the third day of the first Test against Australia at Brisbane.

A century from Marnus Labuschagne saw the hosts post 580 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 240. At stumps on Saturday (November 23), Pakistan were 64-3.

“Our lengths were not right, especially with the new ball. When we had the first new ball I thought we bowled poorly,” Younis said after the match.

“If we put the ball in the right areas things might have been different. But we have a young attack and they got carried away (with the bounce on offer).”

Pakistan’s young pace bowlers toiled hard but will have found little joy despite getting all 10 wickets in the first innings.

Younis, however, urged fans to be patient with the bowlers as they were still learning the game at the highest level – a necessity, he added, since both Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir had only recently made themselves unavailable for red-ball cricket.

“Of course you can always learn from your opposition also. Naseem is only 16, don’t forget. Even Shaheen Shah is a teenager.

“They’re going to learn a lot from this tour. We need to give them time to develop their game.”

Younis also defended the decision to keep Mohammad Abbas on the bench, saying the bowler had yet to rediscover his rhythm after sustaining an injury during the New Zealand tour.

“Mohammad Abbas has been a match-winner for us over the last 18 months, he’s been bowling really well. Unfortunately he’s not been at his best rhythm & he got injured during the New Zealand tour.

“So he hasn’t been bowling as well as he has in the past against Australia and England. But we’re not losing hope in him, he’s our main man.

“We’re going to have a really close look at him and hopefully once we get to Adelaide we’ll think about playing him.” ​

