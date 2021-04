Pakistan Bowling Coach Waqar Younis Set to Miss Pakistan's Tour of Zimbabwe

Former captain and current Pakistan bowling coach, Waqar Younis has been given permission to visit Australia to be with his wife who will be undergoing surgery soon. This means he will miss Pakistan’s series in Zimbabwe, however, will be for their next assignment, a white-ball series in England in July.

According to ARY SPORTS, the surgery is scheduled after the end of Ramadan, however, the mandatory 14-day quarantine period is a must in Australia on arrival. So, Younis has been given permission to leave early so that he is able to be with his wife at the time of the surgery. The PCB hasn’t named a temporary replacement for Pakistan’s series of three T20Is and two Tests, all in Harare – the first T20I is on April 21, while the last Test starts May 7.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently on a winning spree and was recently seen bagging ODI and T20I series against South Africa. Both the series had a cliffhanger and the deciding point was the last match. Their skipper Babar Azam was top of his game, getting accolades from players all around the world, both as a batsman and a captain.

Fakhar Zaman also impressed with his form and after making a 190 plus score in the second ODI at the Wanderers where his knock went in vain. The likes of Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan among others also gained accolades.

Pakistan’s cricket sources also tell that Shaheen Afridi is to be given rest on the Zimbabwe tour. As per a report earlier, the Pakistan team management had asked him to take a rest but the pacer turned down their request. Shaheen picked up nine wickets from seven games in the South Africa tour, but he gave runs at an alarming rate.

In 2020, Pakistan has won all their bilateral series, and it remains to be seen if they can continue their winning streak against Zimbabwe.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here