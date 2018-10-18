Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan Bypass Amir for Australia T20I Series; Uncapped Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim Included

October 18, 2018
Pakistan selectors have once again left out fast bowler Mohammad Amir from the 15-member squad set to square off against Australia in the three-match Twenty20 series starting next week, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced today.

The 26-year-old went wicketless in three Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, losing his place in the country's Test squad in the ongoing series against Australia. He is currently playing domestic cricket to get back into form.

Another left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood -- who is yet to play for the national senior team -- has been included in the squad following a good showing with the Pakistan A side against New Zealand, which was also played in UAE.

“Maqsood has been drafted in the T20 squad after his recent performances in domestic cricket and playing for Pakistan's ‘A’ team against New Zealand's 'A' team," said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"Allrounder Imad Wasim is also set to make a comeback with the team after his form and fitness was monitored by the selection committee during a string of domestic matches," added Inzamam.

Imad last turned out for Pakistan in a T20I against Sri Lanka in October last year. Babar Azam was also included in the 15-man squad.

The first Twenty20 international is in Abu Dhabi on October 24 followed by the next two in Dubai later this month on the 26th and 28th.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf

First Published: October 18, 2018
