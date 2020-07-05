Pakistan Can Topple India in India, Feels Brad Hogg
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has stated that one team that could tame India at home is Pakistan. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Hogg said that Pakistan have got a good pace attack and their batsmen can also tackle sub-continental conditions well.
