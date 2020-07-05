Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Rangers elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

175 (20.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Riyaan CC
Riyaan CC*

35/0 (3.1)

Riyaan CC need 141 runs in 101 balls at 8.37 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Pakistan Can Topple India in India, Feels Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has stated that one team that could tame India at home is Pakistan. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Hogg said that Pakistan have got a good pace attack and their batsmen can also tackle sub-continental conditions well.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Pakistan Can Topple India in India, Feels Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has stated that one team that could tame India at home is Pakistan. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Hogg said that Pakistan have got a good pace attack and their batsmen can also tackle sub-continental conditions well.

“Well I think the best team at the moment would be Pakistan because they have got a very strong pace unit and have got some good spinners. They also got depth in their batting and know the Indian conditions quite well,” Hogg said.

But Hogg also mentioned that due to political reasons, a series between the arch-rivals might not be possible anytime soon. He then also added Australia to the list, in the team that can topple India at home.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Will Eventually be India's 'Main Man' Behind the Stumps: Brad Hogg

Earlier, Hogg had expressed his opinion about, who's better between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. To the query he replied, “Well, Virat Kohli, because he’s more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers.”

But Hogg is quick to point out that the two players cannot be compared since they both have different roles in the team.

“But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles. Rohit’s role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat’s role is to bat through the innings and make sure he’s there at the end, so they complement each other,” he said.

Brad HoggcoronavirusIndia vs Pakistanrohit sharmavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more