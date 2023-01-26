Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Named ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year For 2022

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has been declared winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy given for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of The Year. Babar has been rewarded for a stellar 2022 during which he amassed 2598 runs in 44 matches across formats at an average of 54.12.

England allrounder Nat Sciver won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

She had an outstanding 2022 having scored 1346 runs and taken 22 wickets in 33 matches while captaining England for much of her side’s home summer.

She finished as the third-highest scorer of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, playing a pivotal role in England’s run to the final.

Sciver scored an unbeaten 148 from just 121 balls in the title clash against Australia.

Meanwhile, Babar struck eight centuries and 15 half-centuries during the calendar year and was the only player to breach the 2000-run mark during 2022.

The 28-year-old was also chosen as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of The Year for 2022 as well after scoring 679 runs in nine matches. He’s also the current No. 1 batter in men’s ODI rankings.

In Test cricket, he scored 1184 runs from 9 Tests - the most by any batter.

Besides, he led Pakistan to the final of ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in Australia - their first ever appearance since 2009 when they won the title. However, they lost to England in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh has been given the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 for his decision not to run out Andy McBrine after the Irish fell following a collision with non-striker Andy McBrine.

The award recognises the player or a team upholding the spirit of the game.

This spirit is described in the preamble to the laws of cricket: “Cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its laws but also within the spirit of the game. Any action which is seen to abuse this spirit causes injury to the game itself."

