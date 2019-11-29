Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

100/1 (32.1)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 40.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Wants to Play Bilateral Matches Against India

India should keep sports away from politics and play bilateral matches against Pakistan, said the country's women's team captain Bismah Maroof on Thursday.

PTI |November 29, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof Wants to Play Bilateral Matches Against India

India should keep sports away from politics and play bilateral matches against Pakistan, said the country's women's team captain Bismah Maroof on Thursday.

Bismah expressed disappointment that Pakistan was not able to play India this year in the ICC women's ODI championship in India and also for having to play England in Malaysia.

"India is a top side and we want to play them and I think they should keep sports away from politics," she said.

India have now twice not played Pakistan in the ICC ODI women's championship with the BCCI even refusing to play at a neutral venue like UAE.

India was due to host Pakistan for the ICC ODI championship matches between July to October.

Bismah, who captains in the ODI and T20 formats, said it is a disadvantage for her team as it is not able to play its home matches of the ICC championship at home.

"It is a disadvantage because we lose home advantage and if we can play at home regularly against visiting teams it will only help promote and raise standards of our women's cricket," she said.

The experienced batter said she would have liked to play a strong team like England at home instead of a neutral venue.

"But this is something that our board handles so we have prepared for the challenge in Malaysia. We have made good preparations and I think we can surprise the English team and gain points," she said.

Bismah said that she was happy that Pakistan was able to play a recent home series against Bangladesh.

"The more we play at home against international sides the more we will see girls coming forward into the game," she added.

Bismah also conceded that Pakistan would miss the services of veteran bowler Sana Mir in the three ODI matches of the ICC championship against England next month, while the three T20 games would help the team prepare for the World women's T20 event.

"Sana is an experienced performer and we will miss her but it is her personal decision to take a break from cricket so we have to just ensure the new girls come through well," she said.

Asked about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not awarding her top category in the central contracts, Bismah said it was a bit disappointing but the board had taken the decision and her job was to keep on playing cricket and give her best.

Bismah mahroofIndian women's cricket teampakistanpakistan women's cricket team

Related stories

Teenage Sensation Shafali Verma Makes Rapid Strides to Stardom
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 8:02 PM IST

Teenage Sensation Shafali Verma Makes Rapid Strides to Stardom

Spinners Help India Women Complete T20I Series Sweep Over West Indies
Cricketnext Staff | November 21, 2019, 10:25 AM IST

Spinners Help India Women Complete T20I Series Sweep Over West Indies

Katy Perry to Perform at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final
Cricketnext Staff | November 12, 2019, 7:02 PM IST

Katy Perry to Perform at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more