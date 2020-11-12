Pakistan Confirm Younis Khan As Batting Coach For Two More Years

Former captain Younis Khan will continue as the men's batting coach of Pakistan until the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Younis is the only Pakistan batsman in test cricket’s 10,000-run club and accompanied the side on their tour of England this summer.

“The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan’s expertise and skills when he’s not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

“This is part of the PCB’s strategy to appoint highly-qualified and respected coaches across all major centres of the country so that we can start producing cricketers who can represent Pakistan with distinction.”

The board said the appointment of Younis will be “until, at least” the 2022 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Younis scored 10,099 runs and 34 hundreds in 118 tests, and also played 265 one-dayers and 25 T20 internationals for Pakistan.

The 42-year-old said he was pleased to take up the job on a long-term basis.

“I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties,” he added.

“I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills.”