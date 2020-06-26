Pakistan Cricket Board May Relax Covid-19 Testing Policy for England Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating relaxing their Covid-19 testing policy ahead of the tour of England.
When the PCB agreed to the tour, they had announced a strict testing policy which meant that only players who twice tested negative for coronavirus would board the plane to England.
However, with 10 out of the 29 players selected for the tour testing positive for the virus earlier this week, a change in plans may be in the works.
Dr Sohail Saleem, the head of PCB’s medical department, has been speaking to medical experts around the world in a bid to get different opinions on this issue.
Hafeez Reprimanded for Breaking Covid-19 Testing Protocol, PCB to Conduct Tests Again
“Dr Sohail has been seeking opinions from several leading medical experts before making a call on whether those players who have tested positive can be sent to England after returning one negative test,” a well-placed source was quoted as saying by thenews.com.pk.
Should this happen, it could help out the 10 players as well as the member of the support staff who tested positive for the virus.
Five reserve players were called up as cover and tested for the virus on Thursday. Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Musa and Rohail Nazir have all undergone tests, as has masseur Mohammad Imran.
On Thursday, the players who tested negative as well as 11 support staff personnel were tested for a second time. Should all of them return negative tests once more, they will be cleared to depart for England on June 28 according to schedule.
Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is during the tour which will be held in a bio-secure environment.
