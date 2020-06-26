Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board May Relax Covid-19 Testing Policy for England Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating relaxing their Covid-19 testing policy ahead of the tour of England.

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board May Relax Covid-19 Testing Policy for England Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating relaxing their Covid-19 testing policy ahead of the tour of England.

When the PCB agreed to the tour, they had announced a strict testing policy which meant that only players who twice tested negative for coronavirus would board the plane to England.

However, with 10 out of the 29 players selected for the tour testing positive for the virus earlier this week, a change in plans may be in the works.

Dr Sohail Saleem, the head of PCB’s medical department, has been speaking to medical experts around the world in a bid to get different opinions on this issue.

Also Read: Hafeez Reprimanded for Breaking Covid-19 Testing Protocol, PCB to Conduct Tests Again

“Dr Sohail has been seeking opinions from several leading medical experts before making a call on whether those players who have tested positive can be sent to England after returning one negative test,” a well-placed source was quoted as saying by thenews.com.pk.

Should this happen, it could help out the 10 players as well as the member of the support staff who tested positive for the virus.

Five reserve players were called up as cover and tested for the virus on Thursday. Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Musa and Rohail Nazir have all undergone tests, as has masseur Mohammad Imran.

On Thursday, the players who tested negative as well as 11 support staff personnel were tested for a second time. Should all of them return negative tests once more, they will be cleared to depart for England on June 28 according to schedule.

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is during the tour which will be held in a bio-secure environment.

coronaviruscovid-19cricketEngland cricket teamPakistan cricket teampcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more