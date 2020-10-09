Pakistan Cricket Board Tags Women Cricketers in Pictures of Travel Bags; Results in Meme Fest on Twitter

“Where are the women?” is being asked by twitter users after the PCB shared a post to wish them, who are travelling to Karachi for a domestic tournament.

“Where are the women?” is what is being asked by hundreds of Twitter users after the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a post to wish their women cricketers who are travelling to Karachi for participating in a domestic tournament. The problem is that the women are missing in the picture. In fact, it’s just bags lying in a room. People cannot help but wonder if the women are packed inside those bags.

“Our women cricketers are all set to travel to Karachi for the National High Performance Camp. #BackOurGirls,” read the post.

Check out PCB’s post:

Our women cricketers are all set to travel to Karachi for the National High Performance Camp #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/AI9HZkJ0xU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2020

#BackOurGirls quickly became #PackOurGirls and the post has since attracted numerous hilarious comments and memes.

Take this post for example. “Question: Where are the women? Answer: In the bags.”

In the bags — Zohab Saud (@ZohabSaud) October 7, 2020

One user posted a meme with Hrithik Roshan calling out “Are Kholo Bhai” and wrote, “They must be suffocating inside the bag.”

they must be suffocating inside the bag. pic.twitter.com/8NZWJElrKd — Manish Tiwari (@_MaNiSh_TiWaRi_) October 8, 2020

Another user shared a picture of one of the scenes from the movie Kill Bill where actress Uma Thurman lies in a grave, trying to bust it open to free herself. “After reaching stadium,” wrote the user.

Someone wondered if the cricketers forgot to take their kitbags.

Umm did they forget to take their kitbags? — Farruk not Faroooq (@Karafornication) October 8, 2020

“This is team Bagwati,” commented a user, taking cue from the famous scene from the movie Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, in which Farhan Akhtar preps an expensive handbag to look like a woman.

This is Team Bagwati — Jhingalala (@itsm3_saum) October 8, 2020

One user demanded the women be freed from the bags. “Arey bhai azadh karo unko bag mein se.”

Arey bhai azadh karo unko bag mein se — (@kb50079) October 8, 2020

Another user suggested that this is just a way of cost-cutting as luggage charges are lesser than actual tickets.

Money saving. Luggage charge is less than Travel tickets. — Karthikeyan Baskaran (@KarthikbKallai) October 8, 2020

Here’s one honest and straight forward response to PCB’s post. The person writes, “Wouldn’t it be nice to see actual pics of the players then kit bags. Seriously, your PR dept needs a lot of work!” The user has got a point.

Wouldn’t it be nice to see actual pics of the players then kit bags. Seriously, your PR dept needs a lot of work !‍♂️ — shujat ali (@shujatali) October 7, 2020

Check out other comments:

Kya matlab samaj nahi kya girls bags main hain — Team Kamran Akmal (@Kamranism23) October 8, 2020

We really hope that all the memes and posts will surely encourage PCB to come up with a better comeback, appreciating their women players.