CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Pakistan Cricket Board Tags Women Cricketers in Pictures of Travel Bags; Results in Meme Fest on Twitter

“Where are the women?” is being asked by twitter users after the PCB shared a post to wish them, who are travelling to Karachi for a domestic tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board Tags Women Cricketers in Pictures of Travel Bags; Results in Meme Fest on Twitter

“Where are the women?” is what is being asked by hundreds of Twitter users after the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a post to wish their women cricketers who are travelling to Karachi for participating in a domestic tournament. The problem is that the women are missing in the picture. In fact, it’s just bags lying in a room. People cannot help but wonder if the women are packed inside those bags.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE |  IPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

“Our women cricketers are all set to travel to Karachi for the National High Performance Camp. #BackOurGirls,” read the post.

Check out PCB’s post:

#BackOurGirls quickly became #PackOurGirls and the post has since attracted numerous hilarious comments and memes.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Women Set to Play Australia Women in Malaysia

Take this post for example. “Question: Where are the women? Answer: In the bags.”

One user posted a meme with Hrithik Roshan calling out “Are Kholo Bhai” and wrote, “They must be suffocating inside the bag.”

Another user shared a picture of one of the scenes from the movie Kill Bill where actress Uma Thurman lies in a grave, trying to bust it open to free herself. “After reaching stadium,” wrote the user.

Someone wondered if the cricketers forgot to take their kitbags.

ALSO READ: RR vs DC IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: R Ashwin vs Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals Return to Sharjah to Take on Delhi Capitals

“This is team Bagwati,” commented a user, taking cue from the famous scene from the movie Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, in which Farhan Akhtar preps an expensive handbag to look like a woman.

One user demanded the women be freed from the bags. “Arey bhai azadh karo unko bag mein se.”

Another user suggested that this is just a way of cost-cutting as luggage charges are lesser than actual tickets.

Here’s one honest and straight forward response to PCB’s post. The person writes, “Wouldn’t it be nice to see actual pics of the players then kit bags. Seriously, your PR dept needs a lot of work!” The user has got a point.

Check out other comments:

We really hope that all the memes and posts will surely encourage PCB to come up with a better comeback, appreciating their women players.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches