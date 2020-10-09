Pakistan Cricket Board Tags Women Cricketers in Pictures of Travel Bags; Results in Meme Fest on Twitter

- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN/(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
KOL
CHE/(20.0) RR 8.35
Kolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Pakistan Cricket Board Tags Women Cricketers in Pictures of Travel Bags; Results in Meme Fest on Twitter
“Where are the women?” is being asked by twitter users after the PCB shared a post to wish them, who are travelling to Karachi for a domestic tournament.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 9, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
“Where are the women?” is what is being asked by hundreds of Twitter users after the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a post to wish their women cricketers who are travelling to Karachi for participating in a domestic tournament. The problem is that the women are missing in the picture. In fact, it’s just bags lying in a room. People cannot help but wonder if the women are packed inside those bags.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
“Our women cricketers are all set to travel to Karachi for the National High Performance Camp. #BackOurGirls,” read the post.
Check out PCB’s post:
Our women cricketers are all set to travel to Karachi for the National High Performance Camp #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/AI9HZkJ0xU
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2020
#BackOurGirls quickly became #PackOurGirls and the post has since attracted numerous hilarious comments and memes.
ALSO READ: Pakistan Women Set to Play Australia Women in Malaysia
Take this post for example. “Question: Where are the women? Answer: In the bags.”
In the bags
— Zohab Saud (@ZohabSaud) October 7, 2020
One user posted a meme with Hrithik Roshan calling out “Are Kholo Bhai” and wrote, “They must be suffocating inside the bag.”
they must be suffocating inside the bag. pic.twitter.com/8NZWJElrKd
— Manish Tiwari (@_MaNiSh_TiWaRi_) October 8, 2020
Another user shared a picture of one of the scenes from the movie Kill Bill where actress Uma Thurman lies in a grave, trying to bust it open to free herself. “After reaching stadium,” wrote the user.
After reaching stadium pic.twitter.com/PpwPDrHjGS
— . (@maskedpanda9) October 8, 2020
Someone wondered if the cricketers forgot to take their kitbags.
Umm did they forget to take their kitbags?
— Farruk not Faroooq (@Karafornication) October 8, 2020
ALSO READ: RR vs DC IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: R Ashwin vs Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals Return to Sharjah to Take on Delhi Capitals
“This is team Bagwati,” commented a user, taking cue from the famous scene from the movie Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, in which Farhan Akhtar preps an expensive handbag to look like a woman.
This is Team Bagwati
— Jhingalala (@itsm3_saum) October 8, 2020
One user demanded the women be freed from the bags. “Arey bhai azadh karo unko bag mein se.”
Arey bhai azadh karo unko bag mein se
— (@kb50079) October 8, 2020
Another user suggested that this is just a way of cost-cutting as luggage charges are lesser than actual tickets.
Money saving. Luggage charge is less than Travel tickets.
— Karthikeyan Baskaran (@KarthikbKallai) October 8, 2020
Here’s one honest and straight forward response to PCB’s post. The person writes, “Wouldn’t it be nice to see actual pics of the players then kit bags. Seriously, your PR dept needs a lot of work!” The user has got a point.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see actual pics of the players then kit bags. Seriously, your PR dept needs a lot of work !♂️
— shujat ali (@shujatali) October 7, 2020
Check out other comments:
Kya matlab samaj nahi kya girls bags main hain
— Team Kamran Akmal (@Kamranism23) October 8, 2020
More like #PackOurGirls
— Shivam Srivastava (@SpunkyShivam) October 8, 2020
We really hope that all the memes and posts will surely encourage PCB to come up with a better comeback, appreciating their women players.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking