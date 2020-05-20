Pakistan Cricket Board to Send 25-man Squad for Full England Tour: CEO Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan revealed that they will send a 25-man squad to England in July in a bid to complete an entire tour.
"From a manageability point of view, it makes sense for us and the ECB that the whole squad travel as one, so you create a bubble if you like around those players for the whole of the time that they are in England," Khan was quoted as saying by a Reuters report.
"They are planning to create bio-secure hotels, a sort of environment around the players in certain parts of the hotel to keep the players safe and away from the general public," he added.
Pakistan are currently scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August, with the matches set to take place behind closed doors in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Khan also said that the PCB will seek government and medical advice before going on tour.
The Pakistan cricket team will have to arrive in British shores almost a month before the first Test to undergo a two-week quarantine period mandatory for all visitors as well as to get in some match practice.
The Test and Twenty20 squads will travel together, giving team management options in the event of injuries.
The UK government has recently ruled that sport can return in June without spectators and England will look to begin what has been a delayed summer of cricket with a Test series against West Indies in July.
