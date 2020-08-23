Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

197/2 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

79/6 (8.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC need 119 runs in 12 balls at 59.5 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq May Be Asked to Quit Chief Selector Post

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to relinquish his role as chief selector after the team returns from England as the cricket authorities are considering appointing a new person for the job. According to a PCB source, a high-profile former fast bowler is under consideration to replace Misbah as the chief selector..

PTI |August 23, 2020, 12:23 AM IST
Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq May Be Asked to Quit Chief Selector Post

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to relinquish his role as chief selector after the team returns from England as the cricket authorities are considering appointing a new person for the job.

According to a PCB source, a high-profile former fast bowler is under consideration to replace Misbah as the chief selector.

"The PCB now feels that it is best if the burden was reduced on Misbah and allow him to focus on his job as head coach as there are a number of important ICC events coming up in the next three years," the source told PTI.

"Wasim Khan the PCB CEO was in England recently and has also observed from close quarters how Misbah is handling both responsibilities. Wasim also spoke to Misbah in England and having a new chief selector is now an option for the Board," he stated.

"When Misbah was initially appointed as head coach and chief selector last year, the first person in Pakistan cricket history to be given this dual role, there was skepticism whether the former captain would be able to do justice to both responsibilities," the source said.

He said that the option of having a new chief selector is also under consideration because the Board wants to inject more life into the selection process.

"A former fast bowler known for his outspoken comments and who was a big star in his playing days is under consideration and after the England series is over things will be finalized with him," the source said.

The source said the board had closely watched the selection process for the tests in England and felt that Misbah had not handled the pressure well.

"The feeling is that in the third Test where a fifth bowler should have been played and also one pacer rotated, Misbah came under pressure from the social media and media and retained Fawad Alam in the playing eleven," the source added.

The Board also recently inducted three new members on the national selection committee including former Test players, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal and Abdul Razzaq. The source also confirmed that there was no danger to the captaincy tenure of Azhar Ali at least for the next few months.

"All this talk about him being removed as captain after the series is not happening because he has been appointed captain for 12 months by the Pakistan board," the source added. "So after the England series Azhar has the opportunity to play in domestic cricket and get back his form and carry on as captain,” he said.

He said similarly the board had also given Babar Azam a 12-month tenure as captain of the white ball formats. "Babar's tenure is more important as Pakistan prepares for the coming World Cups in T20 and 50-over formats."

misbahMisbah-ul-HaqpakistanPakistan Cricket Boardpcb

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more