Pakistan Cricket Team's Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. And, to make it even more interesting for the fans, they will kick off their campaign against each other. The blockbuster encounter will take place on October 24 in Dubai. After India, Pakistan will be up against the World Test Champions New Zealand in a tough start on October 26 in Sharjah.

In their third Super12 match, Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan in Dubai on October 29. In their last two league games, Pakistan will face the runner up of Group A on November 2 in Abu Dhabi and the winner of Group B on November 7 in Sharjah.

The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 in the Super 12 encounter will qualify for the last four. The first semifinal of the mega event will be hosted in Abu Dhabi on November 10. And the second semifinal will take place in Dubai pm November 11.

The final of the marquee tournament is scheduled to take place on November 14 in Dubai. The ICC has added November 14 as the reserve day for the final.

Here’s a full list of Pakistan men’s cricket team fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021.

October 24: India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm Dubai

October 26: Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 pm Sharjah

October 29: Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:30 pm Dubai

November 2: Pakistan vs Runner Up of Group A (A2) – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

November 7: Pakistan vs Winner of Group B (B1) – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Telecast:

The broadcasting rights for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is with the Star Sports network.

Live-streaming:

To catch the live action from Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, fans can visit the official website or Disney+Hotstar app.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here